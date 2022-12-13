More 'environmentally conscious' Aussies on the rise this Christmas

Highlights 2 in 5 Aussies say reducing their impact on the environment this holiday season is a top priority.

A third (34%) of Aussies want to support businesses that are 'environmentally conscious'.

Sydney-based fashion designer Nicole Oliveria only uses second-hand clothing as she promotes 'consciously sustainable designs'.

New research reveals that Aussies are heading in the right direction when it comes to ensuring a fairer Christmas for the planet and communities.





More Aussies want to support businesses that do good this festive season, with two in five (38%) saying reducing their impact on the environment this holiday season is a top priority.





Interestingly, The Conscious Christmas Report also reveals Aussies are actively looking for ways to do better, with over half (58%) wanting to support local businesses this Christmas and nearly two-thirds (63%) wanting to purchase gifts that clean up the planet.





Sydney-based Nicole Oliveria considers herself an 'environmentally conscious' fashion designer.





Since starting her design career, Oliveria decided to "only use second-hand clothing as a way for her to be a more consciously sustainable designer".

