More 'environmentally conscious' Aussies on the rise this Christmas

Aussies are heading in the right direction when it comes to ensuring a fairer Christmas for the planet and communities.

Aussies are heading in the right direction when it comes to ensuring a fairer Christmas for the planet and communities.

Published 13 December 2022 at 5:46pm, updated 14 December 2022 at 5:03pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australians are actively looking for ways to further improve their actions this Christmas that will benefit the environment, reveals the 'Conscious Christmas Report'.

Highlights
  • 2 in 5 Aussies say reducing their impact on the environment this holiday season is a top priority.
  • A third (34%) of Aussies want to support businesses that are 'environmentally conscious'.
  • Sydney-based fashion designer Nicole Oliveria only uses second-hand clothing as she promotes 'consciously sustainable designs'.
New research reveals that Aussies are heading in the right direction when it comes to ensuring a fairer Christmas for the planet and communities.

More Aussies want to support businesses that do good this festive season, with two in five (38%) saying reducing their impact on the environment this holiday season is a top priority.

Interestingly, The Conscious Christmas Report also reveals Aussies are actively looking for ways to do better, with over half (58%) wanting to support local businesses this Christmas and nearly two-thirds (63%) wanting to purchase gifts that clean up the planet.

Sydney-based Nicole Oliveria considers herself an 'environmentally conscious' fashion designer.

Since starting her design career, Oliveria decided to "only use second-hand clothing as a way for her to be a more consciously sustainable designer".
Christmas can still be merry this Christmas without burning your pockets, just be creative and resourceful in finding gifts and food preparation.

Practical tips for slashing Christmas spending and reducing carbon emissions