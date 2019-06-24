More than half of young Australians experience cyberbullying

Growing number of Australians experiencing rental stress Source: Getty Images
Published 24 June 2019 at 11:54am, updated 24 June 2019 at 3:21pm
By Samantha Goerling
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than half of young Australians say they have been the subject of cyberbullying. The most at risk were people of school age and young women aged 15 to 17.
Published 24 June 2019 at 11:54am, updated 24 June 2019 at 3:21pm
By Samantha Goerling
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share