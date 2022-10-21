SBS Filipino

'More training': what Australia can learn from the Philippines in winning international pageants

1993 Miss World Second Runner-up and Philippine veteran actress Ruffa Gutierrez. Credit: Ruffa Gutierrez (on Instagram) & SBS Filipino (for photo on the right)

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:21pm
By Annalyn Violata
With 21 international titles that the Philippines was able to bring home, the country has proven to produce some of the world's most beautiful, talent and intelligent women, in particular for the four big pageants.

In an exclusive interview with SBS Filipino, former 1993 Miss World Second Runner-Up and one of Philippines' veteran actresses Ruffa Gutierrez, shares few of the lessons other countries like Australia can learn from the winning streak of the Philippines in bringing home crowns from international pageants.

Together with her brother, Raymond Gutierrez and Philippine veteran actor Gabby Concepcion, Ms Gutierrez is currently in Sydney to grace the Mrs Universe Australia grand finals on October 21 at the Doltone House Bay Wharf in Pyrmont Bay, Sydney.
