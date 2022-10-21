'More training': what Australia can learn from the Philippines in winning international pageants

In an exclusive interview with SBS Filipino, former 1993 Miss World Second Runner-Up and one of Philippines' veteran actresses Ruffa Gutierrez, shares few of the lessons other countries like Australia can learn from the winning streak of the Philippines in bringing home crowns from international pageants.





Together with her brother, Raymond Gutierrez and Philippine veteran actor Gabby Concepcion, Ms Gutierrez is currently in Sydney to grace the Mrs Universe Australia grand finals on October 21 at the Doltone House Bay Wharf in Pyrmont Bay, Sydney.

