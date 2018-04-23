SBS Filipino

Mr Football scores more balls for Pinoy kids

Elmer Bedia (standing in pink shirt)

Published 23 April 2018 at 3:37pm, updated 11 June 2018 at 12:00pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Self-proclaimed Elmer "Mr football" Bedia is on a persistent mission to promote the game in his homeland which he left behind when he moved to Brisbane more than 30 years ago.

Elmer, once a member of the Philippine team that won in the ASEAN,  has in the past few years been returning to his homeland to organise activities that introduce and promote the game to less fortunate kids who someday, like him,  may find a brighter future.

He is currently in the Philippines for a short visit with the twin objectives -- organise his yearly  football outreach program and participate in the Philippine Football for Peace program.

Elmer, who will be the SBS Filipino analyst for 2018 World Cup, talks about the projects.

 

Elmer Bedia
With Senator Manny Pacquiao during his last year's football outreach program.

Elmer Bedia with Sen Manny Pacquiao
