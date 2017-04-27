SBS Filipino

Multi-awarded Filipino swimmer in Perth competition

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_673318.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 11:10am
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

16 year old Troy Zamora from the Philippines, received 8 gold and 2 silver medals in the recently concluded 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Swimming Challenge.Image: Swimmers competing (AAP)

Published 27 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 11:10am
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Troy expressed his thanks to many who helped him  in this competition.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul