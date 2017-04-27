Multi-awarded Filipino swimmer in Perth competition

Troy expressed his thanks to many who helped him in this competition.
Published 27 April 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 11:10am
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
16 year old Troy Zamora from the Philippines, received 8 gold and 2 silver medals in the recently concluded 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Swimming Challenge.Image: Swimmers competing (AAP)
