Multi-faceted robotics aimed at improving neuro-rehabilitation through Physiotherapy

When Koko Rivera's grandmother had stroke, he said he was determined to be a Physiotherapist and would focus on rehabilitation for stroke patients - and so he did.





"Ang mga pasyenteng nagka-stroke ay pumupunta sa amin na napakalala na ng kondisyon, kaya bago pa ako nag-apply na mag-aral dito sa Australia, 'yun na talaga ang tinitignan ko na magawa - mag-focus sa neuro-rehabilitation - dahil napaka-kaunti pa lamang ng Physiotherapist na gumagawa nito," the Master of Physiotherapy student narrates.





(Stroke patients come to us with a very serious condition, so even before I applied to study here in Australia, that's what I thought to focus on, neuro-rehabilitation, because only few Physiotherapists are doing it.)



