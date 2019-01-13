SBS Filipino

Multi-faceted robotics aimed at improving neuro-rehabilitation through Physiotherapy

Master of Physiotherapy student Koko Rivera Source: SBS Filipino

Published 13 January 2019 at 11:01am, updated 13 January 2019 at 12:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

When a family member struggles with their health condition, you do whatever it takes to ease their sufferings.

When Koko Rivera's grandmother had stroke, he said he was determined to be a Physiotherapist and would focus on rehabilitation for stroke patients - and so he did.

"Ang mga pasyenteng nagka-stroke ay pumupunta sa amin na napakalala na ng kondisyon, kaya bago pa ako nag-apply na mag-aral dito sa Australia, 'yun na talaga ang tinitignan ko na magawa - mag-focus sa neuro-rehabilitation - dahil napaka-kaunti pa lamang ng Physiotherapist na gumagawa nito," the Master of Physiotherapy student narrates.

 (Stroke patients come to us with a very serious condition, so even before I applied to study here in Australia, that's what I thought to focus on, neuro-rehabilitation, because only few Physiotherapists are doing it.)

He aims to give hope to the many stroke patients in the Philippines that through advanced neuro-rehabilitation technology, like multi-faceted robotics, their conditions can be better.

