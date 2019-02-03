SBS Filipino

Murray-Darling Royal Commission finds Basin Authority "acted unlawfully"

Murray Darling River

Fish washed up on the banks of the Darling River Source: SBS

Published 4 February 2019 at 10:52am, updated 4 February 2019 at 11:01am
By Anita Clarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A Royal Commission has found the Murray Darling Basin Authority acted unlawfully and water allocations must be completely overhauled to save the country's largest river system.

South Australia's Premier is now calling on the Prime Minister to hold a meeting of all Basin states to discuss the damning findings.

