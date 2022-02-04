Music artist on staying true to own style

Karen Esco is a Filipina soul singer born in Negros Oriental, Philippines and raised in the Western suburbs of Melbourne, Australia.







Her father's love for 1970's folk songs influenced Ms Esco to engage in music at a young age and inspired her passion for singing and songwriting.



Ms Esco recalls that her father was a folk singer playing in the hotel lobbies of Metro Manila during his early years.







Ms Esco shares that when she was young, she was interested in poetry which later on unlocked her appreciation for art and songwriting.







As she started singing, she became one of the most-requested front act performers for Filipino artists coming to Australia to stage a concert such as Sarah Geronimo, Christian Bautista and Freddie Aguilar.





In 2010, she released her first EP 'life, love & the music' and in 2016, she began to explore singing in live bands.







Soulthentic band Source: Karen Esco







Ms Esco is currently the lead vocalist of the band SOULthentic playing urban classics with old and new school vibes.







They are a regular performer at local festivals and also play for various bars and restaurants including private and corporate events.







Ms Esco believes that every artist is unique when it comes to style and creativity and she encourages young music artists to stay true their own style.











