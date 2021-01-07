Music vs nursing: 'The fulfilment that you feel working in aged care, means a lot to me'

Even though she knows music is her life, the singer / performer doesn't see herself leaving her job as an assistant nurse in an aged care facility in the near future.





"I actually love my job, I love singing as well. But the fulfillment that you feel working in aged care, it means a lot to me," says the singer more known as Mayumi Morales.











The current pandemic has severely tested the nursing industry, in particular the aged care

Whatever the challenges that those working in the aged care face, their resilience continues.

For singer Mayumi Morales, she's still grateful for her assistant nurse job which helps to sustain her.

Nursing continues as the music keeps playing

Morales-Burns aspires to be a renowned opera singer someday. But she is still happy to continue working in the nursing industry.





"If I ever take a career in singing, I would still try to work in aged care if I can. Maybe cut my days or my hours (in the aged care) but still keep in touch with the health field," she adds.





Coming from a family who loves music, Mayumi has always loved singing and performing. Source: Mayumi Burns Facebook





Overcoming the daunting challenges of the pandemic's effects

In the midst of the pandemic, the assistant nurse from Western Australia had difficulty dealing with her studies and work because of the effects of coronavirus on aged care and even on her studies.





“It’s scary time for everyone. There was fear especially (I was working in) aged care so I have to really protect myself and my clients as well," shares the Western Australia-based assistant nurse.





The changes caused by the pandemic posed great impact to the way her studies was conducted, shifting all their performances and lessons online.





"It was heartbreaking. During my studies I was feeling anxious and I had a thought of giving up the course. I know it's the last year (of my studies), but it was a bit difficult for me. And we all had our classes online and I didn't know how I would go on. ".





Thanks to the nursing industry

Morales is very grateful of her work in aged care. Apart from it helped her sustain her studies, co-workers were also very supportive of her.





"I'm very grateful for my job. It sustained me especially with my studies".





Mayumi Morales (in purplish dress) with her husband, Brian Burns and her parents and parents-in-law after her final recital for her Bachelor of Music degree. Source: Supplied by Mayumi Morales





It's been a month since she graduated from her Bachelor of Music course.





Aside from music and nursing, Morales is also busy being a wife. In 2018, she married her husband Brian Burns. For the new year 2021, the couple is hoping to get pregnant and start their own little family. Mayumi Morales-Burns and husband, Brian Burns Source: Supplied by Mayumi Morales





