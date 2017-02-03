SBS Filipino

National anthem takes a thumping ahead of Mundine-Green fight

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_626204.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 3 February 2017 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has responded to Indigenous boxer Anthony Mundine, who has described Australia's national anthem as "racist". Image: Boxer Anthony Mundine (AAP)

Published 3 February 2017 at 11:31am, updated 3 February 2017 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Mundine says the anthem does not represent Indigenous people and he won't stand when it is performed ahead of his fight against Danny Green this week

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January