National early learning language program for preschool children

Preschool children learning Chinese while they play

Preschool children learning Chinese while they play Source: SBS

Published 26 November 2016 at 2:21pm
By Rhiannon Elston
More Australian preschool children will now have the chance to learn a foreign language as the Federal Government rolls out its early-language learning program across the nation. Image: Preschool children learning Chinese while they play (SBS)

Children in the program will use interactive, tablet-based tools to learn the basics of foreign languages.





