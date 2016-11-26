National early learning language program for preschool children

Children in the program will use interactive, tablet-based tools to learn the basics of foreign languages.
Preschool children learning Chinese while they play Source: SBS
Published 26 November 2016 at 2:21pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
More Australian preschool children will now have the chance to learn a foreign language as the Federal Government rolls out its early-language learning program across the nation. Image: Preschool children learning Chinese while they play (SBS)
