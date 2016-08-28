SBS Filipino

Native-title decision measures lost land's spiritual value

A scene from Timber Creek

A scene from Timber Creek Source: AAP

Published 28 August 2016 at 11:56am
By Ryan Emery
For the first time, a Federal Court judge has ruled on how much the loss of cultural and spiritual practices on native-title land is worth.

The historic decision will impact resources companies, and governments are now considering what it could mean for future claims.

