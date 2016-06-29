New administration will favour 'helpless, hopeless & defenseless': Duterte

President-elect Rodrigo R. Duterte assured that his administration will favor the helpless, hopeless and defenseless; The Armed Forces of the Philippines has created a special task force against the Abu Sayyaf; Ombudsman has affirmed its earlier decision dismissing Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and perpetually disqualifying him from holding any public over grave misconduct; Nearly 4,000 drug pushers and users in Region 12 or Central Mindanao have surrendered voluntarily to authorities since last month and vowed to lead transformed lives; and the national government is planning to establish a two-hectare fruit market in Davao City as it moves to further expand the thriving fruit and tourism industries in Mindanao.
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: President-elect and Mayor Rodrigo Duterte delivers his farewell speech before hundreds of public employees of the Davao City last June 27, 2016 (MindaNews/Keith Bacongco).
