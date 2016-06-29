New administration will favour 'helpless, hopeless & defenseless': Duterte

President-elect Rodrigo R. Duterte assured that his administration will favor the helpless, hopeless and defenseless; The Armed Forces of the Philippines has created a special task force against the Abu Sayyaf; Ombudsman has affirmed its earlier decision dismissing Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and perpetually disqualifying him from holding any public over grave misconduct; Nearly 4,000 drug pushers and users in Region 12 or Central Mindanao have surrendered voluntarily to authorities since last month and vowed to lead transformed lives; and the national government is planning to establish a two-hectare fruit market in Davao City as it moves to further expand the thriving fruit and tourism industries in Mindanao.















