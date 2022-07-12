SBS Filipino

New AI technology to combat digital banking scams

SBS Filipino

artificial intelligence (AI) technology for identifying scams

Source: pexels/Mikhail Nilov

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2022 at 3:38pm, updated 12 July 2022 at 5:06pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

An Australian banking group releases new artificial intelligence (AI) technology for identifying suspicious and unusual behavior on its digital banking platforms.

Published 12 July 2022 at 3:38pm, updated 12 July 2022 at 5:06pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
CBA Group Fraud Management Services general manager James Roberts said the new AI technology was set to reduce the millions of dollars Aussies are scammed of every year.

 Highlights

Advertisement
  • Australia has one of the highest rates of scams in the world with Aussies estimated to have lost more than $2bn
  • The majority of losses to investment scams involved crypto investments, with $113 million reported lost this year
  • Commonwealth Bank (CBA) introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect suspicious and unusual behaviour to protect customers from scams
 

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO:

READ MORE

Fraud victim warns others of online marketplace scam

New methods scammers are using to steal from Australians and what can be done to stop it

How do I know if the caller on the other end is a tax scammer or really someone from the ATO?



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt