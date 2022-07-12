New AI technology to combat digital banking scams

CBA Group Fraud Management Services general manager James Roberts said the new AI technology was set to reduce the millions of dollars Aussies are scammed of every year.





Australia has one of the highest rates of scams in the world with Aussies estimated to have lost more than $2bn

The majority of losses to investment scams involved crypto investments, with $113 million reported lost this year

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect suspicious and unusual behaviour to protect customers from scams







