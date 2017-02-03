SBS Filipino

New report questions future of US refugee swap

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_626784.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are reports Australia's refugee exchange deal with the United States may still be in doubt as President Donald Trump considers whether to uphold the arrangement. Photo: Prime Minister Macolm Turnbull (AAP)

Published 4 February 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That's after the federal government said it has been told the process, agreed to with the former President Barack Obama, would go ahead.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January