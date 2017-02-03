New report questions future of US refugee swap

That's after the federal government said it has been told the process, agreed to with the former President Barack Obama, would go ahead.
Published 4 February 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are reports Australia's refugee exchange deal with the United States may still be in doubt as President Donald Trump considers whether to uphold the arrangement. Photo: Prime Minister Macolm Turnbull (AAP)
Published 4 February 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share