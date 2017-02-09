SBS Filipino

New research shows higher potential risks for premature babies than previously thought

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_629403.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:23am
By Nina Stevens, Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An Australian study has found premature babies face a higher risk of developmental and behavioural delays than previously thought. Image: Babies born between 32-to-36 weeks face greater developmental delays than their full-term peers (Danny Lawson/PA Wire) (AAP)

Published 9 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:23am
By Nina Stevens, Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It had earlier been accepted that children born between 32-to 36 weeks did not suffer any significant problems.

 

Here is a report by Nina Stevens and Andrea Nierhoff.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January