New research shows higher potential risks for premature babies than previously thought

Published 9 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:23am
By Nina Stevens, Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian study has found premature babies face a higher risk of developmental and behavioural delays than previously thought. Image: Babies born between 32-to-36 weeks face greater developmental delays than their full-term peers (Danny Lawson/PA Wire) (AAP)
Published 9 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:23am
By Nina Stevens, Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It had earlier been accepted that children born between 32-to 36 weeks did not suffer any significant problems.
Here is a report by Nina Stevens and Andrea Nierhoff.