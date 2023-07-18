New South Wales considers tougher punishment for domestic violence cases

NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS

A Supplied image obtained Sunday, July 16, 2023. NSW Police arrest a man. NSW Police have charged 592 people after a four-day operation targeting the state’s most dangerous domestic violence offenders, many of whom are fixated. (AAP Image/NSW Police) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: NSW POLICE/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In a bid to address domestic violence, New South Wales Police have arrested almost 600 people in a four-day crackdown.

Key Points
  • The four-day Operation Amarok by the New South Wales Police led to the apprehension of 592 suspects involved in domestic violence cases.
  • Out of those arrested, 139 were the most wanted and dangerous family violence offenders in the state.
  • Almost half of the domestic violence orders issued in New South Wales were violated, leading the state to consider a more severe punishment of up to five years of imprisonment.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OPERATION image

Mas matinding parusa sa mga suspek ng domestic violence, kinukunsidera ng New South Wales

SBS Filipino

18/07/202307:45
If you or someone you know wants to discuss family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.
RELATED CONTENT

Breaking Our Silence

Mga biktima ng domestic violence na nasa temporary visa, doble na ang financial assistance

Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mortgage brokers

'Tighten your belt': Exploring options to manage mortgage cliff

Desa Santos Estandarte

Reclaiming her voice: Young mother defies societal pressure to pursue her dreams

Travel: Sydney

Could working from home be a thing of the past?

filipinas.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 18 July