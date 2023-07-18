New South Wales considers tougher punishment for domestic violence cases

Key Points
- The four-day Operation Amarok by the New South Wales Police led to the apprehension of 592 suspects involved in domestic violence cases.
- Out of those arrested, 139 were the most wanted and dangerous family violence offenders in the state.
- Almost half of the domestic violence orders issued in New South Wales were violated, leading the state to consider a more severe punishment of up to five years of imprisonment.
Mas matinding parusa sa mga suspek ng domestic violence, kinukunsidera ng New South Wales
If you or someone you know wants to discuss family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.