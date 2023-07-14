Key Points
- Since the 5th of July this year, three women have been allegedly killed by their partners in Australia.
- Data from the Bureau of Statistics shows during the 2021-2022 period, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 8 men reported experiencing violence by an intimate partner or family member.
- A report released in 2021 from Monash University's Migration and Inclusion Centre found a third of migrant and refugee women have experienced domestic and family violence.
If you or someone you know wants to talk about family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis
07:10