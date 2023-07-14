Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis

Domestic violence advocacy organisations are calling for increased awareness as instances of deaths relating to partner abuse increase. It comes as New South Wales police report receiving 140,000 calls in relation to domestic violence issues every year.

Key Points
  • Since the 5th of July this year, three women have been allegedly killed by their partners in Australia.
  • Data from the Bureau of Statistics shows during the 2021-2022 period, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 8 men reported experiencing violence by an intimate partner or family member.
  • A report released in 2021 from Monash University's Migration and Inclusion Centre found a third of migrant and refugee women have experienced domestic and family violence.
Advocates say domestic violence is becoming a national crisis

If you or someone you know wants to talk about family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14. In an emergency, call 000.
