Breaking Our Silence Episode 3: Witnessing domestic abuse

SBS Filipino's 'Breaking Our Silence' series sheds light on the different forms of domestic abuse, including the experiences of Filipino millennials who suffered at the hands of their Australian partners. This series focuses on the survivors who aren’t just digits in the statistics, but people with compelling stories to tell.

The third episode of this series tells the story of Joy Bernaldez and her 37-year-old daughter, Jackie. 

Joy was a prominent and accomplished fashion designer from the Philippines. What happened to her is just wasn't a story she wanted out in public. She kept quiet, kept the bruises to herself and only shared some details of her secret with her children. Then, tragedy struck. She lost her life in the silence.

By telling her mum's story, Jackie hopes her generation would know how to better handle abusive relationships. And for those who have witnessed domestic abuse, she has one important message - call for help and speak up.

Listen to her story. 

* Disclaimer: Certain information in the story may prove distressing to some.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to the police through 000 and through the National Sexual Assault Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line 1800 – RESPECT or 1800-737-732. 

