Breaking Our Silence Episode 2: Emotional abuse

The second episode of this series tells the story of 31-year-old Gina* who suffered emotional abuse inflicted by her ex-partner.





Emotional abuse is name-calling. It's isolating the sufferer. It's withholding finances and affection. It's manipulation. It's just as painful and traumatic as its physical counterpart. And it's what Gina went through with the man she built a family with.





*Gina is a pseudonym. Listen to her story.





If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to the police through 000 and through the National Sexual Assault Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line 1800 – RESPECT or 1800-737-732.





ALSO LISTEN TO





READ MORE Breaking Our Silence Episode 1: Digital abuse





READ MORE Women's voices silenced during lockdown

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily