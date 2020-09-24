Breaking Our Silence Episode 1: Digital abuse

SBS Filipino's 'Breaking Our Silence' series sheds light on the different forms of domestic abuse, including the experiences of Filipino millennials who suffered at the hands of their Australian partners. This series focuses on the survivors who aren’t just digits in the statistics, but people with compelling stories to tell.

The first episode of this series tells the story of 37-year-old Miguel* who suffered digital abuse at the hands of his ex-partner. 

He never got hit and was never bruised. His assailant wasn't even in the same room at times. But he suffered greatly, his life forever changed with a few taps of a mobile phone. 

*Miguel is a pseudonym. Listen to his story. 

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to the police through 000 and through the National Sexual Assault Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line 1800 – RESPECT or 1800-737-732. 

Women's voices silenced during lockdown

