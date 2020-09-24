Breaking Our Silence Episode 1: Digital abuse

The first episode of this series tells the story of 37-year-old Miguel* who suffered digital abuse at the hands of his ex-partner.





He never got hit and was never bruised. His assailant wasn't even in the same room at times. But he suffered greatly, his life forever changed with a few taps of a mobile phone.





*Miguel is a pseudonym. Listen to his story.





If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to the police through 000 and through the National Sexual Assault Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line 1800 – RESPECT or 1800-737-732.





