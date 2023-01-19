‘New Year, New Career?’: What are the factors to consider when looking for a new job

Highlights
- Expert suggests to research first about the role and company you are looking before deciding to jump ship a new career.
- Salary, work-life balance and if this is your dream job are some factors to consider.
- The rise of remote jobs regardless of the position if one the recruitment trends this 2023.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, contact a career counsellor or respective government agency in Australia.
