‘New Year, New Career?’: What are the factors to consider when looking for a new job

pexels-sora-shimazaki-5668859.jpg

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos discussed the recruitment trends of 2023 in Australia. Credit: Pexels / Sora Shimazaki

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Employment Services Consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos discussed the recruitment trends of 2023 in Australia.

Highlights
  • Expert suggests to research first about the role and company you are looking before deciding to jump ship a new career.
  • Salary, work-life balance and if this is your dream job are some factors to consider.
  • The rise of remote jobs regardless of the position if one the recruitment trends this 2023.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
‘Bagong taon, bagong career?’: Ano ang mga dapat ikunsidera kung lilipat ng trabaho image

SBS Filipino

19/01/202308:35
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, contact a career counsellor or respective government agency in Australia.


What are the in-demand jobs in Australia this 2023?

