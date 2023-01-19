Highlights Expert suggests to research first about the role and company you are looking before deciding to jump ship a new career.

Salary, work-life balance and if this is your dream job are some factors to consider.

The rise of remote jobs regardless of the position if one the recruitment trends this 2023.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: 'New Year, New Career?': What are the factors to consider when looking for a new job SBS Filipino 19/01/2023