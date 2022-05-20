Newly-elected PH President and Vice President expected to be proclaimed next week

Highlights
- COMELEC has proclaimed five re-electionist Senators, four lawmakers returning to the Senate and three neophyte lawmakers
- Successful Partylist Groups will be proclaimed next week
- The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law group has filed a Supreme Court petition to overturn COMELEC's decision regarding the disqualification case against Marcos
The Upper and Lower House will convene as the National Board of Canvassers to canvass the presidential and vice presidential votes.
