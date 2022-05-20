SBS Filipino

Newly-elected PH President and Vice President expected to be proclaimed next week

Philippine senators-elect Villanueva, Ejercito Jr, Padilla, Legarda, Escudero, Tulfo, Gatchalian, Villar, Cayetano, Zubiri, Ejercito, & Hontiveros at PICC,18May Source: AAP Image/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Published 20 May 2022 at 3:51pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 10:53am
By Shirley Escalante
Congress may proclaim the presumptive President Bongbong Marcos and Vice-President Sara Duterte Carpio on Thursday, 26 May

Highlights
  • COMELEC has proclaimed five re-electionist Senators, four lawmakers returning to the Senate and three neophyte lawmakers
  • Successful Partylist Groups will be proclaimed next week
  • The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law group has filed a Supreme Court petition to overturn COMELEC's decision regarding the disqualification case against Marcos
The Upper and Lower House will convene as the National Board of Canvassers to canvass the presidential and vice presidential votes.

 

