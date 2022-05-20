Newly-elected PH President and Vice President expected to be proclaimed next week

Highlights COMELEC has proclaimed five re-electionist Senators, four lawmakers returning to the Senate and three neophyte lawmakers

Successful Partylist Groups will be proclaimed next week

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law group has filed a Supreme Court petition to overturn COMELEC's decision regarding the disqualification case against Marcos

The Upper and Lower House will convene as the National Board of Canvassers to canvass the presidential and vice presidential votes.











Advertisement







ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos thanks overseas voters in Australia







Listen to SBS Filipino





Like and Follow on Facebook









