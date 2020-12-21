NSW Jiu Jitsu practitioners fight to continue teaching amidst pandemic

Highlights For the Sales brothers, Jiu Jitsu isn't just sport or practise. It's a way of life.

Jiu Jitsu doesn't only improve physicality, but internal confidence and articulateness as well.

Their school took a big blow when the pandemic hit.

"We opened the business because we love what we do. It doesn't feel like work. This is just the way we live," Chris Sales shares.





Chris and his brother Xavier own and operate all four Sydney branches and the Manila branch of Alpha Jiu Jitsu Academy .





Xavier [middle] receiving his black belt from his brother Chris [right] and Master Jean Jacques Machado [left]. Source: Xavier Sales





Knowing the benefits and potential of the sport, practitioners Chris and Xavier first opened their doors in 2006 in Blacktown, NSW.





"Jiu Jitsu is a form of fighting wherein you don't have to strike. It's more of having control. It's a ground-fighting system and we take the fight to the ground and we take control," Chris shares.





Chris' wife Marie with their children. All four practise Jiu Jitsu. Source: Xavier Sales





"The sport is particularly great for children because it builds up their confidence - especially the ones who get bullied. They'll learn how to defend themselves and fight. I've also seen kids become more articulate through the sport. They're able to express themselves with more confidence."





When it comes to confidence, Chris shares that their belief in their purpose and sport remained unchanged despite the pandemic forcing them to shut down operations for four months.





A class taught by the Sales brothers Source: Xavier Sales





"One of the biggest things we learned when the pandemic hit was resilience. All our income streams were cut off and we still had to pay everything in order to keep our staff. We didn't want to lose them. We needed to give them a reason to come back once things normalise. We couldn't just give up and waste all the years of hard work we've put in."





"Sometimes life requires us to take risks and fight. We have to try. We want to keep teaching."





Currently, the academy is fully operational and is following necessary COVID protocols.





