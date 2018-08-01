SBS Filipino

Nurses united in fight for better working conditions

SBS Filipino

Nurses are fighting for safe and better working conditions

Source: Getty Images

Published 1 August 2018 at 5:06pm, updated 1 August 2018 at 5:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In the recently concluded annual meeting of Global Nurses United, nurses from around 17 countries have united in fighting for better working conditions in the workplace.

Filipino Nurses United's  Alyn Andamo talks about the push for patient and carers ratio in the aged care sector and protection for nurses against harassment from frustrated family members and patients 

