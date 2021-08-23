Nursing is always a tough and demanding profession, but the pandemic has made it even harder

Having a healthy and safe nursing workforce in the middle of a pandemic is a major concern for every hospital in the country.





Jayson Catiwa, a clinical nursing consultant and one of the directors of Filipino Nursing Diaspora Network in Australia has described the troubling reality faced by healthcare professionals in the middle of the new COVID-19 Delta outbreak in Sydney.





Highlights





Some hospitals are having shortage of beds and are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients while staff are stretched thin.

Nurses and other front liners are bearing the brunt of verbal and physical harassment from patients, patients’ family members, and some staff.

The coronavirus outbreak is taking toll on Nurses' mental health as they deliver care to the patients and their communities

