Olympic gymnastics focus down to the individual

Published 20 June 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 1:23pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Cybelle Diones
After missing out on qualifying a gymnastics team for the 2016 Olympics, Australia finds its hopes resting on the individual competition and people like artistic gymnast Larrissa Miller.

The 23-year-old is set to become a dual Olympian as she prepares to tumble her way to Rio de Janeiro.

 

 

 

