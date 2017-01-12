SBS Filipino

Ombudsman slams immigration authorities over deportations of ex-prisoners

Published 12 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 1:38pm
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has hit out at the Immigration Department over a dramatic spike in deportations of people with criminal convictions from Australia. Photo: Christmas Island Detention Centre (AAP)

Colin Neave (neev) says people are spending too much time in immigration detention centres while their cases are decided.

