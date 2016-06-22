SBS Filipino

One in every 113 people on the planet forced from home: UN

Published 22 June 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 23 June 2016 at 6:57am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The United Nations says the number of people displaced worldwide has reached record proportions, at more than 65 million. Image: A Somalian refugee living in Syria and volunteering with the UNHCR (Getty Images)

The UN's Refugee Agency, the UNHCR, says this means that one in every 113 people on the planet is a refugee or asylum-seeker, or is internally displaced in their own country.

