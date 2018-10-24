SBS Filipino

One year later, IS-hit Marawi still faces humanitarian crisis

SBS Filipino

One year after the crisis, many still face uncertainty

The devastated area of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, also known as the "most affected area." Reconstruction has not started and thousands of residents remain disp Source: ICRC/Jerome Guillaumot

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:52pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:05pm
By Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It has been a year since the battle of Marawi with IS militants in the Philippines was declared over. The militants took over the southern Philippines city for five months before government forces managed to defeat them. But a year later, humanitarian crisis continues.

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:52pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:05pm
By Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Rebuilding Marawi, rediscovering the art of weaving

One year after, search for missing relatives continue in Marawi



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom