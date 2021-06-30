PAL Special flights for Filipinos in Australia

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

highlights Filipino-Australians and permanent residents will need to apply for travel exemptions from the Department of Home Affairs

The special flights this July will be departing from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney

The Philippine Embassy in Canberra with the Philippine Department of Tourism launched the #IamFilAussie social media campaign sharing the stories of Filipino-Australians

Special flights are exclusively for Filipinos returning to the Philippines











2021 commemorates 75 years of Diplomatic Relations between the Philippines and Australia











