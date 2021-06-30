PAL Special flights for Filipinos in Australia

highlights
- Filipino-Australians and permanent residents will need to apply for travel exemptions from the Department of Home Affairs
- The special flights this July will be departing from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney
- The Philippine Embassy in Canberra with the Philippine Department of Tourism launched the #IamFilAussie social media campaign sharing the stories of Filipino-Australians
Special flights are exclusively for Filipinos returning to the Philippines
2021 commemorates 75 years of Diplomatic Relations between the Philippines and Australia
