PAL Special flights for Filipinos in Australia

COVID-19, OFWs, Filipino News, May 2022 Elections,

PAL says flights to and from the Philippines will continue andis not affected by the Omicron Variant Source: AAP

Published 30 June 2021 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
This July PAL (Philippine Airlines) is scheduled to fly to the Philippines from Australia

highlights
  • Filipino-Australians and permanent residents will need to apply for travel exemptions from the Department of Home Affairs
  • The special flights this July will be departing from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney
  • The Philippine Embassy in Canberra with the Philippine Department of Tourism launched the #IamFilAussie social media campaign sharing the stories of Filipino-Australians
Special flights are exclusively for Filipinos returning to the Philippines

 

2021 commemorates 75 years of Diplomatic Relations between the Philippines and Australia 

 

