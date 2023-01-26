‘Parent Date Night’: How this Filipino-owned restaurant revives couple’s relationship

LA REPUBLIKA -COUPLE DATES1 (2).jpg

Parent Date Night at the La Republika Tapaz and Bar in Brisbane.

Aside from mouth-watering Filipino-Spanish cuisine, a Filipino-owned restaurant also launched a ‘Parent Date Night’ to help relationships.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Filipino couple Karl and Kay Reyes from Brisbane started La Republika Tapaz and Bar last year.
  • Before the restaurant, they have a child care centre and found out that some of the children they took care of were from broken families.
  • ‘Parent Date Night’ idea came to help not only the kids but also the marriage and relationships.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Parent Date Night’: Paano natutulungan ng restaurant na ito ang relasyon ng mga mag-asawa image

‘Parent Date Night’: Paano natutulungan ng restaurant na pagmamay-ari ng Pinoy ang relasyon ng mga mag-asawa

SBS Filipino

26/01/202306:36
