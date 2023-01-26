‘Parent Date Night’: How this Filipino-owned restaurant revives couple’s relationship

HIGHLIGHTS
- Filipino couple Karl and Kay Reyes from Brisbane started La Republika Tapaz and Bar last year.
- Before the restaurant, they have a child care centre and found out that some of the children they took care of were from broken families.
- ‘Parent Date Night’ idea came to help not only the kids but also the marriage and relationships.
‘Parent Date Night’: Paano natutulungan ng restaurant na pagmamay-ari ng Pinoy ang relasyon ng mga mag-asawa
