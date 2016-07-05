SBS Filipino

Pauline Hanson stands by anti-immigration policies

Published 5 July 2016 at 12:41pm
By Alex Parry
Available in other languages

One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson who is expected to secure a Senate seat in Queensland, has revived her controversial anti-immigration policies as she revealed her vision for Australia. Image: Pauline Hanson (AAP)

She's reiterated her call for a royal commission into Islam, and declared that her 1996 warning Australia was being swamped by Asians, is now a reality.

 

Hanson is predicting wins for her One Nation party in states outside of Queensland too.

 

 

