Perceptions of Australia's relationship with US dip to new low

The Statue of Liberty
Published 24 June 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Kristina Kukolja, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians see their country's relationships with the United States and China as equally important. That finding comes in an annual survey of attitudes on global issues by the policy research and advocacy group, the Lowy Institute. Image: The Statue of Liberty in New York (AAP)
Published 24 June 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Kristina Kukolja, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share