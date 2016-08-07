Perseverance the key to success for water bottler

After years of struggle the now multimillion-dollar venture has cracked the Chinese market.
Published 7 August 2016 at 10:56am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Starting off as a family business in a competitive sector, Nova Spring Water is a perfect example of how persistence can lead to success. For more SBS Small Business Stories: www.sbs.com.au/bizsecrets Follow Small Business Secrets on Twitter and like us on Facebook Image: Novas factory (SBS Small Business Secrets)
Published 7 August 2016 at 10:56am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share