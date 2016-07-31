SBS Filipino

Personal touch in new effort to attract organ donors

Doujon Zammit

Doujon Zammit Source: SBS

Published 31 July 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 31 July 2016 at 1:33pm
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
Personal stories are at the centre of a new campaign aiming to inspire more Australians to sign up to be organ and tissue donors. Image: Doujon Zammit (SBS)

Videos about the recipients and the families of donors are a key part of efforts to raise awareness among cultural groups traditionally less likely to register.

 





