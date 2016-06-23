SBS Filipino

Perth is Australia's weakest job market

Published 23 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Perth Report. Summary of latest report in WA by Cielo Franklin

Federal Labor pledges $1m to look at sinking Bayswater train station in Perths east; Busport set to open at Wellington Street Bus Station; Perth transport plan before WA Cabinet, but Opposition sceptical; Federal Election 2016: $2 million health hub promise for Peel youth; Perth is Australias weakest job market; Bishop says WA federal ministers will govern for all on GST issue; and Warning not to eat wild mushrooms after toxic variety found in WA

 





