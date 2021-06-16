Petition tabled in Parliament for migrants' parents be allowed into Australia

The current definition of "immediate family" is being challenged by a petition to parliament, as Australians seek to be reunited with parents.
- Since Australia's borders closed, more than 100,000 people have applied for a travel exemption for a parent living overseas to be able to enter the country.
- The majority of applications have been rejected.
- While spouses, de facto partners, dependent children and legal guardians of Australian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to enter Australia, parents are not.
'Parents are Immediate Family' Facebook page, a rapidly growing community of thousands of Australians who just want to see their parents was the inspiration for the petition
