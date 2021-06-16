SBS Filipino

Petition tabled in Parliament for migrants' parents be allowed into Australia

Independent Member for Warringah Zali Steggall with mothers who are seeking to redefine 'immediate family' to include parents for travel exemptions to Australia Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Published 16 June 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 16 June 2021 at 5:27pm
By Danielle Robinson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Families denied access to loved ones by the hard international border want the Federal government to change the rules.

Published 16 June 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 16 June 2021 at 5:27pm
By Danielle Robinson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The current definition of "immediate family" is being challenged by a petition to parliament, as Australians seek to be reunited with parents.

 highlights

  • Since Australia's borders closed, more than 100,000 people have applied for a travel exemption for a parent living overseas to be able to enter the country.
  • The majority of applications have been rejected.
  • While spouses, de facto partners, dependent children and legal guardians of Australian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to enter Australia, parents are not.
'Parents are Immediate Family' Facebook page,  a rapidly growing community of thousands of Australians who just want to see their parents was the inspiration for the petition

Migrants exit Australia over border rules



