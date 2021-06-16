Petition tabled in Parliament for migrants' parents be allowed into Australia

The current definition of "immediate family" is being challenged by a petition to parliament, as Australians seek to be reunited with parents.





highlights





Advertisement

Since Australia's borders closed, more than 100,000 people have applied for a travel exemption for a parent living overseas to be able to enter the country.

The majority of applications have been rejected.

While spouses, de facto partners, dependent children and legal guardians of Australian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to enter Australia, parents are not.

'Parents are Immediate Family' Facebook page, a rapidly growing community of thousands of Australians who just want to see their parents was the inspiration for the petition





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Migrants exit Australia over border rules







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



