Philippine Independence Day celebrations in ACT shines a spotlight on migrant workers and their global impact

Key Points
- The Filipino community in Canberra celebrated the 125th Philippine Independence Day.
- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent greetings from the Philippines, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his well wishes from Australia.
- The Philippine Independence Ball will also be held at the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Phillip, ACT on June 24th.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Embahada ng Pilipinas, pinangunahan ang paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan sa Canberra
SBS Filipino
15/06/202309:26
A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Philippine Embassy grounds, led by Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma Hellen De La Vega, on June 10th.
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
