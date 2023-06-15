Philippine Independence Day celebrations in ACT shines a spotlight on migrant workers and their global impact

352840809_991012385684460_2701928692072173618_n.jpg

Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Here’s what you need to know about the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Canberra.

Key Points
  • The Filipino community in Canberra celebrated the 125th Philippine Independence Day.
  • Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent greetings from the Philippines, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his well wishes from Australia.
  • The Philippine Independence Ball will also be held at the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Phillip, ACT on June 24th.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
DANIEL CANBERA REPORT PHRAHAN image

Embahada ng Pilipinas, pinangunahan ang paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan sa Canberra

SBS Filipino

15/06/202309:26
348386766_3460626577582549_5334043309594801562_n.jpg
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Philippine Embassy grounds, led by Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma Hellen De La Vega, on June 10th.
352828527_280549107754713_1319464586297993530_n.jpg
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
RELATED CONTENT

Enhance PH-AU trade, defense, and security partnership highlighted in a Diplomatic Reception

Ambassador De La Vega emphasises the importance of the Filipino community in Australia on Independence Day

Paano masusukat ang tunay na kalayaan ng Pilipinas?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

352800809_536229075223501_6968441082082701591_n.jpg

'It’s a Filipino food revolution:' Pinoy Chefs in Victoria push to elevate Filipino cuisine in Australia

Consulate.jpg

Enhance PH-AU trade, defense, and security partnership highlighted in a Diplomatic Reception

Refugees on Nauru.

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 14 June

IMG_3716.JPG

Advocacy group champions mental health awareness through connection with the community