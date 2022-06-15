SBS Filipino

Philippine-Australia relations strengthened through education

76 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

MOU on academic collaboration between Australia Philippine Business Council and Murdoch University on biosecurity management and trade Source: Philippine Embassy in Canberra

Published 15 June 2022 at 9:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A Memorandum of Understanding between Australia Philippines Business Council and Murdoch University was signed to expand academic collaboration between the two organiSations on biosecurity management and trade.

Highlights
  • Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen B De La Vega met with the Filipino community and business leaders in Perth.
  • The 76th anniversary of Philippine-Australia relations was attended by various community groups in Perth.
  • Ambassador De La Vega also visited Filipino-owned businesses to recognise their efforts.
Filipino Australians celebrated the 76th anniversary of Philippine-Australia relations and the Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen B De La Vega took the opportunity to meet with community groups and students from Broome.

 

Meet the first Filipino to graduate in an Australian university

Opportunities for growth through education in strengthening Philippine Australia relations

