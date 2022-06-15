Philippine-Australia relations strengthened through education

Highlights
- Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen B De La Vega met with the Filipino community and business leaders in Perth.
- The 76th anniversary of Philippine-Australia relations was attended by various community groups in Perth.
- Ambassador De La Vega also visited Filipino-owned businesses to recognise their efforts.
Filipino Australians celebrated the 76th anniversary of Philippine-Australia relations and the Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen B De La Vega took the opportunity to meet with community groups and students from Broome.
