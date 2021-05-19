Philippine Embassy in Canberra begin celebrations for 75 years of Diplomatic ties between Philippines and Australia

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights Dr Merlinda Bobis's latest book “The Kindness of Birds” was launched at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.

The Telstra Tower and City of Perth Council House will light up to the colors of the Philippine and Australian Flag

The City of Wyndham in Melbourne will hold an Australian Barbecue Festival & competition.

Filipino communities around Australia will have their respective celebrations marking 75 years of Philippine Australia Diplomatic relations.











