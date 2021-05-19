Philippine Embassy in Canberra begin celebrations for 75 years of Diplomatic ties between Philippines and Australia

Highlights
- Dr Merlinda Bobis's latest book “The Kindness of Birds” was launched at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.
- The Telstra Tower and City of Perth Council House will light up to the colors of the Philippine and Australian Flag
- The City of Wyndham in Melbourne will hold an Australian Barbecue Festival & competition.
Filipino communities around Australia will have their respective celebrations marking 75 years of Philippine Australia Diplomatic relations.
