Philippine Embassy in Canberra begin celebrations for 75 years of Diplomatic ties between Philippines and Australia

Ambassador Ma Hellen de la Vega, Dr Merlinda Bobis with Lydia Nichols at the book launch of "The Kindness of Birds" at the National Gallery of Australia Source: SBS Filipino

Published 19 May 2021 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Celebrations for the coming Philippine Australia Friendship Day on May 22 have kicked-off in Canberra.

Highlights
  • Dr Merlinda Bobis's latest book “The Kindness of Birds” was launched at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.
  • The Telstra Tower and City of Perth Council House will light up to the colors of the Philippine and Australian Flag
  • The City of Wyndham in Melbourne will hold an Australian Barbecue Festival &amp; competition.
Filipino communities around Australia will have their respective celebrations marking 75 years of Philippine Australia Diplomatic relations.

 

Opportunities for growth through education in strengthening Philippine Australia relations



