Philippine Embassy to hold Consular mission in Perth

Philippines Passport dual citizenship Filipino Australian, Filipinos in Canberra, Filipinos in Australia, Philippine Emabssy

Philippine Embassy in Australiais planning another Consular misison in Brisbane before the year ends Source: iStockphoto

Published 28 July 2021 at 5:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
After Brisbane, the Philippine Embassy is scheduled to hold a Consular mission in Perth

highlights
  • Philipine Passports with a month of validity can be extended for another year
The Consular Mission in Perth will be from 9 - 13 August

  • Dual citizens can register for overseas absentee voting  for the May 2022 elections
  • Bureau of Treasury will hold an on-line literacy session on 10 August at 6pm
An online forum organzied by Sydney Southeast Asia Centre,  University of Sydney  will discuss how the  Covid-19 and border closures have affected Filipino communities in Australia

