Philippine Embassy to hold Consular mission in Perth

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

highlights Philipine Passports with a month of validity can be extended for another year

The Consular Mission in Perth will be from 9 - 13 August





Dual citizens can register for overseas absentee voting for the May 2022 elections

Bureau of Treasury will hold an on-line literacy session on 10 August at 6pm

An online forum organzied by Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, University of Sydney will discuss how the Covid-19 and border closures have affected Filipino communities in Australia





