Philippine Embassy to hold Consular mission in Perth

- Philipine Passports with a month of validity can be extended for another year
The Consular Mission in Perth will be from 9 - 13 August
- Dual citizens can register for overseas absentee voting for the May 2022 elections
- Bureau of Treasury will hold an on-line literacy session on 10 August at 6pm
An online forum organzied by Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, University of Sydney will discuss how the Covid-19 and border closures have affected Filipino communities in Australia
