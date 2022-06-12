SBS Filipino

Philippine Independence Day celebration in the ACT highlights Filipino migrant workers valuable contribution to the Philippine economy

Philippine Independence Day 2022

Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma. Hellen De La Vega (in Filipiniana) leads the Filipino community in the ACT in celebrating the Independence Day, June 12.

Published 12 June 2022 at 1:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, Annalyn Violata
The valuable contributions of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Filipino migrants to the Philippine economy have been highlighted during the Independence Day celebration of the Filipino community in Canberra.

Highlights
  • The Philippine Embassy in Canberra leads the Independence Day celebrations in the ACT.
  • Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma. Hellen De La Vega headed the celebration together with other Filipino officials and community leaders.
  • President Rodrigo Duterte, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sent their messages for the event.
'Mahalaga ang mga OFW sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas', mensahe ng selebrasyon ng mga Pilipino sa ACT

'Mahalaga ang mga OFW sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas', mensahe ng selebrasyon ng mga Pilipino sa ACT

12/06/202213:34


Philippine Independence Day 2022
The Filipino community in the ACT come together to celebrate the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Independence.


This year's Independence Day commemoration started with a flag-raising ceremony attended by leaders and members of the Filipino community in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The Philippine Embassy in Australia, led by Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega welcomed the community to celebrate the 124th anniversary of Philippine Independence.

Philippine Independence Day 2022
Consul General Aian Caringal, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega and Labor Attaché Atty. Felicitas Bay (L-R)


After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Independence Day celebration, with the theme, "Kalayaan 2022: Rise towards the challenge of a new beginning", is one of the biggest events that the Filipinos in the ACT were able to freely attend.

 
'We don't want to lose our connection': Communities across Australia celebrate the 124th Philippine Independence Day

What does Independence Day mean to Filipinos in Australia?



 

