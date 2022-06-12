Philippine Independence Day celebration in the ACT highlights Filipino migrant workers valuable contribution to the Philippine economy

Highlights The Philippine Embassy in Canberra leads the Independence Day celebrations in the ACT.

Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma. Hellen De La Vega headed the celebration together with other Filipino officials and community leaders.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sent their messages for the event.

The Filipino community in the ACT come together to celebrate the 124th anniversary of the Philippine Independence. Source: SBS Filipino/Daniel Marc Delena





This year's Independence Day commemoration started with a flag-raising ceremony attended by leaders and members of the Filipino community in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).





The Philippine Embassy in Australia, led by Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega welcomed the community to celebrate the 124th anniversary of Philippine Independence.





Consul General Aian Caringal, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega and Labor Attaché Atty Felicitas Bay (L-R) Source: SBS Filipino/Daniel Marc Delena





After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Independence Day celebration, with the theme, "Kalayaan 2022: Rise towards the challenge of a new beginning", is one of the biggest events that the Filipinos in the ACT were able to freely attend.















