Philippine National Artists, emerging Filipino filmmakers celebrated in Asia Pacific Screen Awards Night in Brisbane

Three notable Filipino artists were nominated for their work including the recently conferred National Artist of the Philippines for Music, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab. Mr Cayabyab was recognised for his work as musical director in the film ‘Ang Larawan’ in the inaugural category for Best Original Score.





The award was won by the late Hollywood composer Johan Johansson for the film Mary Magdalene which starred Hollywood actress Rooney Mara (The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, and Carol).





‘Ang Larawan’ is a musical adaptation of a play written by National Artist of the Philippines for Literature, Nick Joaquin.





Executive producers of the film, Girlie Rodis, and legendary Filipino singer Celeste Legazpi-Gallardo were also present at the awards and walked the APSA red carpet alongside Maestro Cayabyab and another nominee Khavn dela Cruz and Cinema One executive Ronald Arguelles.





Khavn dela Cruz’s period film ‘Balangiga: Howling Wilderness’ was nominated for both Best Feature Film and Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO.





The film is based and inspired by the book ‘Balangiga conflict revisited’ by Rolando Borrinaga which tells of the harrowing accounts of the Balangiga massacre of 1901-1902.





The Japanese drama ‘Shoplifters’ won Best Feature Film, while ‘Memories of the Body’ by Garin Nugroho and Ifa Isfansyah of Indonesia won the Cultural Diversity Award.





Nominees for the category Best Youth Feature Film - which included the Philippine film ‘Nervous Translation’ directed by Shireen Seno – were highlighted for their work by the award jury.





Cinema One Channel Head, Ronald Arguelles, represented Seno at the awards. Set in 1980’s Manila, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who discovers a pen that can ‘translate the thoughts and feelings of nervous people’.





In the end, producer/director Banu Savici and producer Mesut Ulutaş of Turkey took home the award for their film “The Pigeon”.





Filmmaker Nandita Das (India) was awarded this year’s Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAFP) Award for achievement in film in the Asia Pacific region.





The award has been previously won by Pinoy film producer Bianca Balbuena for her contribution to Philippine cinema. Balbuena was the very first Filipino to be awarded the prestigious award by (FIAFP).











