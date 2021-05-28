SBS Filipino

Philippines and Australia join forces in fighting internet crimes against Filipino children

SBS Filipino

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

In July 2020, Attorney Francisco became the first Filipino to receive an Australian Federal Police Commissioner’s Group Citation for Conspicuous Conduct. Source: Australian Embassy in the Philippines

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 1 June 2021 at 2:57pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Australian Federal Police have successfully brought to justice victims of child abuse and exploitation by an Australian in the Philippines.

Published 28 May 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 1 June 2021 at 2:57pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Peter Scully has been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for 6 of the criminal charges and continues to face trail for 69 other criminal charges in a Cagayan de Oro prison
  • It took only three months of investigative work and police operations between the NBI, PNP and Australian Federal Police to capture Peter Scully
  • Operations were smooth as both parties observed mutual respect and had one goal, to capture the criminal
On March 2015, Australian Peter Scully was captured and charged with 75 counts of child exploitation and abuse.

 

Advertisement
 

"With today's technology, criminal activities knows no borders. Working closely with authorities from other countries like the partnership between  the NBI and Australian Federal Police are important in fighting transnational crime," says Atty Janet Francisco, anti human trafficking division, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)   

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Australian nurse caring for Pinoys in Zambales



READ MORE

Australian nurse finds her one true love in the Philippines



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?