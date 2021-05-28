Philippines and Australia join forces in fighting internet crimes against Filipino children

Highlights Peter Scully has been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for 6 of the criminal charges and continues to face trail for 69 other criminal charges in a Cagayan de Oro prison

It took only three months of investigative work and police operations between the NBI, PNP and Australian Federal Police to capture Peter Scully

Operations were smooth as both parties observed mutual respect and had one goal, to capture the criminal

On March 2015, Australian Peter Scully was captured and charged with 75 counts of child exploitation and abuse.











"With today's technology, criminal activities knows no borders. Working closely with authorities from other countries like the partnership between the NBI and Australian Federal Police are important in fighting transnational crime," says Atty Janet Francisco, anti human trafficking division, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)





