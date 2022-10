Highlights PH's Department of Health (DOH) reports a 250% increase in COVID-19 cases in one month

The UK variant is seen as the reason behind the spike in numbers

Most COVID-cases in hospital are the elderly

The spike in COVID cases was seen in several cities in Metro Manila.











"Recent transmissions seem to occur within a family or household," says Dr. Rontgene Solante, Head, Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Unit, San Lazaro Hospital





