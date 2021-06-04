SBS Filipino

Philippines: Typhoon Dante claims 4 lives, 7 still missing

Rescue operation ng LGU San Jose Occidental Mindoro sa pananalasa ng bagyong si Dante

Source: LGU San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Published 4 June 2021 at 2:53pm, updated 4 June 2021 at 3:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Typhoon Dante ravaged the Philippines, leaving 4 people dead, 7 still missing while 2 were injured during its stay in the country for several days.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC, casualties were recorded in the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and South Cotabato. 

Floods were also recorded in some areas in Visayas and Mindanao, caused by typhoon Dante. Hundreds of evacuees also reportedly experienced floods in Ferrol, Romblon, Capoocan, Leyte while higher flood waters have  caused more damages were reported in Maasin City, Southern Leyte, as well as in Loboc and Lila in Bohol. 

A landslide occurred in Mawab, Davao de Oro but no one was injured or killed in the incident.

