Philippines: Typhoon Dante claims 4 lives, 7 still missing

Highlights DOH: Covid-19 cases, increased in Metro Manila, Regions 2, 3 and in Mindanao.

The Energy Regulatory Commission or ERC is explaining to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP about the delay in their transmission projects, currently implementing rotational brown-out in Luzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte is still considering whether to run for Vice President in the 2022 election.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC, casualties were recorded in the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur and South Cotabato.





Floods were also recorded in some areas in Visayas and Mindanao, caused by typhoon Dante. Hundreds of evacuees also reportedly experienced floods in Ferrol, Romblon, Capoocan, Leyte while higher flood waters have caused more damages were reported in Maasin City, Southern Leyte, as well as in Loboc and Lila in Bohol.





A landslide occurred in Mawab, Davao de Oro but no one was injured or killed in the incident.





