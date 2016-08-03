PHL government prepares for resumption of Mindanao peace process talks

The government starts its preparations for the resumption of formal peace process talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Mindanao; The Armed Forces of the Philippines will launch an investigation into the reported killing of an eight-year-old boy in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan caught in between government troops and Abu Sayyaf bandits; At least 50 tribal families from a remote village in San Fernando, Bukidnon have fled their homes due to fears of being caught in the middle of a brewing tribal war; The Bureau of Internal Revenue suspends two top officials in Mindanao who are facing administrative charges for allegedly failing to properly remit their tax collections; Davao has stepped up its preparations for the grandest celebration of the annual Kadayawan Festival on the third week of August.



















