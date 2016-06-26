PM assures Australia is well-placed after Brexit

Policy makers are now trying to figure out what Brexit means for Australia.
Published 26 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Oliver Jones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition leader Bill Shorten are warning Britain's decision to leave the European Union carries important lessons on who should govern Australia. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media on the referendum in the UK to leave the European Union. (AAP)
Published 26 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Oliver Jones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share