SBS Filipino

PM assures Australia is well-placed after Brexit

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_514710.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Oliver Jones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition leader Bill Shorten are warning Britain's decision to leave the European Union carries important lessons on who should govern Australia. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media on the referendum in the UK to leave the European Union. (AAP)

Published 26 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Oliver Jones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Policy makers are now trying to figure out what Brexit means for Australia.



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January