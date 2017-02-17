PM expresses dismay at failures in Closing the Gap

The ninth annual Closing the Gap report (released Tue) does show improvements to some health outcomes and the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students finishing school.
Published 17 February 2017 at 11:26am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister has expressed his dismay that Indigenous child mortality rates are not improving quickly enough to meet a national target. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the eve of the Close the Gap report (AAP)
Published 17 February 2017 at 11:26am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share